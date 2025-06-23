Under the Influencers

Reflect

Gen Z has a tough road ahead. They are told by influencers on social media how to dress, travel, lift, blog, and moisturize. Being different and embracing our uniqueness has become unfashionable. Let this prayer find those who have forgotten that God made each of us to be different.

Pray

God of all,

I am like nobody—and that is a blessing.

Our young, however,

are not keen on this trend.

Many want to follow a leader, to be a carbon copy of an ideal.

I pray for those who are told that they are not enough:

not thin enough,

not strong enough,

not complete enough.

Remind them that you made each of

us in your likeness,

but that they are unique—

priceless works of art to cherish.

Amen.

Act

Share this prayer with a young person whose mental health has taken a hit because of social media. Remind them they are loved just as God made them.