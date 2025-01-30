The Provincial Council of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe Responds to Changes to US Immigration Law and Policy

The Provincial Council of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe is responding to the changes to U.S. Immigration Law and Policy and to the mass deportations happening across the country. They are asking for a just and compassionate approach in protecting the dignity of all. This response aligns with their year-long Franciscan Synod, which concluded in January, in which they have recommitted themselves to responding to the Gospel’s call to care for the needs of the poor, marginalized, vulnerable persons, and our common home.
Official Statement from the Provincial Council of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe
As Catholic Christians in the Franciscan tradition we add our voices to countless other Church and public leaders who are deeply troubled by, and opposed to, the drastic changes to U.S. immigration law and policy contained in the executive orders and proclamations issued by the new administration last week. As we understand them, they seek to effectuate “the largest deportation program in American history,” to end refugee resettlement, to revoke humanitarian parole grants and to end birthright citizenship. Such a course of action, we believe, will result in severe and unnecessary negative consequences that will harm the most vulnerable among us.
Our opposition is based in our Judeo-Christian faith tradition which, from the Hebrew Scriptures, through the Christian Scriptures, and down to the most recent papal and Church statements, call us to welcome the stranger and to exercise justice and compassion when responding to those who are vulnerable. Catholic social teaching demands that we recognize that all human beings are created in the image of God and therefore possess an inherent and inalienable dignity and respect. The human rights that flow from the dignity of each human person include the right to migrate in the face of severe violence or desperate poverty.
While we agree that the U.S. immigration system has—for too long—needed significant changes and updating, the direction being taken by the new administration will, we believe, cause more harm than good—such as tearing families apart, moving us toward a police state, sowing fear, chaos and confusion among the many hard-working and law-abiding immigrants who have been part of our communities for so many years, and inviting further demonization of immigrants.
Therefore, with many religious communities in the United States, we urge Congress and the Administration to:
- Oppose mass deportation as the means to achieve needed and effective immigration reform
- Support orderly border management that is humane, proportional and respects the right to seek asylum
- Reject non-emergency immigration enforcement in schools, places of worship, social service agencies and healthcare facilities
- Take action to protect the “dreamers,” those brought to the U.S. as children who have lived here most of their lives
- Endorse efforts to protect vulnerable groups through such programs as TPS, DED, humanitarian parole and the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program
- Denounce anti-immigrant rhetoric that has no basis in truth
As a nation, let us choose a path forward that effectively secures our borders, even as it protects the dignity of all who come to our shores, through an immigration system governed by mercy and justice.
Our Lady of Guadalupe,
Bring solace to those across the world forced from their homes
Fleeing poverty, violence, and strife.
Protect them in their tribulations,
Strengthen them as they build new lives,
Fill our aching world with your grace and compassion.
Mother of All,
You see beauty and holiness in each of us:
Open the hearts of those who cannot yet see
The dignity of your children seeking refuge.
Unite us to welcome the stranger in your name,
Grant us the courage to break down walls that divide us,
And guide us as we advocate for justice and peace. AMEN.
Provincial Council Franciscan Friars Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Lawrence J. Hayes, O.F.M.
Mark Soehner, O.F.M.
John Eaton, O.F.M.
Erick López, O.F.M.
Roger López, O.F.M.
Sam Nasada, O.F.M.
Rommel Pérez, O.F.M.
José Rodríguez, O.F.M.
Edward Tlucek, O.F.M.
Learn more about the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
News & Commentary
The Provincial Council of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe Responds to Changes to US Immigration Law and Policy
The Provincial Council of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe is responding to the changes to U.S. Immigration Law and Policy and to the mass deportations happening across the country. They are asking for a just and compassionate approach in protecting the dignity of all. This response aligns with their year-long Franciscan Synod, which concluded in January, in which they have recommitted themselves to responding to the Gospel’s call to care for the needs of the poor, marginalized, vulnerable persons, and our common home.
Official Statement from the Provincial Council of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe
As Catholic Christians in the Franciscan tradition we add our voices to countless other Church and public leaders who are deeply troubled by, and opposed to, the drastic changes to U.S. immigration law and policy contained in the executive orders and proclamations issued by the new administration last week. As we understand them, they seek to effectuate “the largest deportation program in American history,” to end refugee resettlement, to revoke humanitarian parole grants and to end birthright citizenship. Such a course of action, we believe, will result in severe and unnecessary negative consequences that will harm the most vulnerable among us.
Our opposition is based in our Judeo-Christian faith tradition which, from the Hebrew Scriptures, through the Christian Scriptures, and down to the most recent papal and Church statements, call us to welcome the stranger and to exercise justice and compassion when responding to those who are vulnerable. Catholic social teaching demands that we recognize that all human beings are created in the image of God and therefore possess an inherent and inalienable dignity and respect. The human rights that flow from the dignity of each human person include the right to migrate in the face of severe violence or desperate poverty.
While we agree that the U.S. immigration system has—for too long—needed significant changes and updating, the direction being taken by the new administration will, we believe, cause more harm than good—such as tearing families apart, moving us toward a police state, sowing fear, chaos and confusion among the many hard-working and law-abiding immigrants who have been part of our communities for so many years, and inviting further demonization of immigrants.
Therefore, with many religious communities in the United States, we urge Congress and the Administration to:
As a nation, let us choose a path forward that effectively secures our borders, even as it protects the dignity of all who come to our shores, through an immigration system governed by mercy and justice.
Our Lady of Guadalupe,
Bring solace to those across the world forced from their homes
Fleeing poverty, violence, and strife.
Protect them in their tribulations,
Strengthen them as they build new lives,
Fill our aching world with your grace and compassion.
Mother of All,
You see beauty and holiness in each of us:
Open the hearts of those who cannot yet see
The dignity of your children seeking refuge.
Unite us to welcome the stranger in your name,
Grant us the courage to break down walls that divide us,
And guide us as we advocate for justice and peace. AMEN.
Provincial Council Franciscan Friars Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Lawrence J. Hayes, O.F.M.
Mark Soehner, O.F.M.
John Eaton, O.F.M.
Erick López, O.F.M.
Roger López, O.F.M.
Sam Nasada, O.F.M.
Rommel Pérez, O.F.M.
José Rodríguez, O.F.M.
Edward Tlucek, O.F.M.
Learn more about the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe.