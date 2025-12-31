We Must Always Pursue God

Thomas Merton said that what it means to be myself is to be my true self. And to borrow language from St. Francis of Assisi, what that means is to be who I am in the eyes of God. And so, what I am before God, that I am, and nothing less and nothing more. Who we are before God is all that matters. But in order to get to that identity, in order to recognize it, we have to pursue God. We can’t know who we are before God by just living in our own world.

—from Franciscan Media’s Off the Page

with host Stephen Copeland, featuring Daniel P. Horan, PhD