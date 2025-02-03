Minute Meditations

God Provides

hands holding a fresh loaf of bread

By releasing our anxieties about whether we will have enough for tomorrow and believing that God will provide just what we need when we need it, we may find through living simply that we no longer need as much. Living in precarity with faith in God’s providence may lead to this startling conclusion: I am rich because my needs are few. Enough will be enough. 

May we heed God’s instructions for gathering manna, as they apply to us, and have the faith that God will provide the bread that we need today—and tomorrow. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger’s “How Much Is Enough?
by Denise Clare, OFS

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles