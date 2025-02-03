God Provides

By releasing our anxieties about whether we will have enough for tomorrow and believing that God will provide just what we need when we need it, we may find through living simply that we no longer need as much. Living in precarity with faith in God’s providence may lead to this startling conclusion: I am rich because my needs are few. Enough will be enough.

May we heed God’s instructions for gathering manna, as they apply to us, and have the faith that God will provide the bread that we need today—and tomorrow.

—from St. Anthony Messenger’s “How Much Is Enough?“

by Denise Clare, OFS