To truly be one body of Christ does not mean for everyone to be the same, but rather to be welcoming of all experiences and expressions of the Catholic faith. It is when we go to the margins that we encounter the Christ who is already there waiting for us. So let us go and encounter the gifts in the numerous diverse communities in our country.

—from St. Anthony Messenger’s “The Gift of Diversity: Celebrating the Spiritual Gifts of Black Catholics“

by Dr. Ansel Augustine