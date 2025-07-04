Minute Meditations

Mary Magdalene, Visionary

woman wearing a head covering, praying

The Gospel of Mary is one of many Scriptures that was not accepted by the Church for inclusion in the New Testament. But that doesn’t mean these other Scriptures should be ignored or treated as simply wrong. Texts such as the Gospel of Mary shed light on what certain Christian communities sincerely believed and taught about Jesus and his message of salvation.

The core of our Christian belief system obviously comes from the canonical books of the New Testament. But books like the Gospel of Mary can also inform, enlighten, and inspire us on our journey of faith.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “St. Mary Magdalene: Leader and Visionary
by Mark Etling, PhD

