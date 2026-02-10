Living into Death

I have encountered people who don’t recognize their physical and emotional pain because they’ve never had the opportunity to experience it deeply. Having worked with St. Francis‘ life and his Canticle is that it’s all a beautiful, complicated mess, and it’s all OK, and it’s all full, and it’s not superficial, and he didn’t glibly welcome sister death. He didn’t add that stanza until he was close to death.

This isn’t just something that he wrote out. This is something that he lived into. And I pray for myself that I live into this depth of presence and experience.

—from Franciscan Media’s Off the Page

with host Stephen Copeland, featuring Darleen Pryds, PhD