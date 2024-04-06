Related and Connected

When I take the time to remember where I am, who is with me, and what is around me, I come to my senses. Why these moments are fleeting, I cannot explain. But in these moments, I notice my breathing. I sense the breath in my body. I notice the breeze upon my face and smell the gentle aroma of the swaying flower in the garden. I am participating in this moment—and it is truly sacred. I see the tiny flowers of the forget-me-not, those blue gems that are the size of my fingernail. Their blueness pulses to life, calling me to delight in the beauty of God’s love.

The carpenter ant looks at me, or so it seems. And why not? If we are present to the moment, the insects and flowers sense this presence and respond to this connection. And I am reminded again that we are related. We are connected.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “My Own Canticle of the Creatures“

by Susie Forrester