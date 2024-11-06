Live and Let Go

Humility is the hallmark spiritual virtue of letting go. It’s an open-minded, openhearted, openhanded way to move through the world. To be humble is to make room for life as it comes, without the need to grasp too tightly, even (and especially) to certainty. This kind of attitude is what keeps your vision from clouding up and occluding. No one manages this perfectly, of course. That’s why life seems all too willing to deal us periodic humiliations that knock down our towers of Babel and drop us back onto the ground of our being: the truth that we are held in divine and loving hands, without being able to do anything to deserve or ruin it.

In other words, the spirituality of letting go, or humility, or however you want to describe it, is ultimately a way of believing and living that reminds us at every turn that it’s about realities far larger, deeper, more mysterious, and more wonderful than ourselves.

—from the book Making Room: Soul-Deep Satisfaction through Simple Living

by Kyle Kramer