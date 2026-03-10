How often do we consider that the person we’re with brings their own unique gifts to a conversation or experience? Maybe we have different backgrounds or traditions or beliefs or political leanings, but can we remember that they, too, just by being there, just by making the journey into dialogue, are bringing their own unique gifts into this mystery? Are we open enough to humbly receive these gifts, to read the Word as it is revealed to us through the world itself?

—from Franciscan Media’s Off the Page

with host Stephen Copeland, featuring Cyprian Consiglio, OSB Cam.