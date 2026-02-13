What does it mean to live a life of true dialogue—not just talking, but deeply listening to the world, to other traditions, and even to unexpected voices like Bad Bunny? In this rich, free-flowing conversation, Father Cyprian Consiglio, OSB Cam., a Camaldolese Benedictine monk, musician, and current Secretary General of Monastic Interreligious Dialogue in Rome, discusses themes from his new book, Epiphanies of Nature and Grace: Twelve Meditations from a Life in Dialogue. Father Cyprian explores:
- How a chance encounter with Bede Griffiths decades ago sparked a lifelong journey into universal wisdom and interreligious encounter.
- Why real dialogue isn’t two monologues crossing, but a humble openness to receive truth, beauty, and goodness wherever they appear—from ancient Taoist texts to modern pop spectacles.
- A theology of the Word (Logos) that bridges Christianity with other traditions, seeing manifestations of the divine in nature, culture, consciousness, and even the evolving spectrum of the human psyche.
- How grace builds on (but never destroys) nature, challenging rigid monocultures in religion, politics, and identity.
- The urgent call today: evolving our consciousness through contemplative practice to heal divisions, embrace diversity, and return to the sources so we can move forward together.
Show Notes for A Life in Dialogue: Listening, Common Ground, and Bad Bunny
– Order Father Cyprian’s new book A Life in Dialogue: Epiphanies of Nature and Grace.
– Explore Father Cyprian’s other works like Rediscovering the Divine and The God Who Gave You Birth.
– Listen to Father Cyprian’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, or YouTube.
– Read Gaudium et spes, Vatican II’s landmark Pastoral Constitution.
– Read “‘Fratelli Tutti’: Truth in Dialogue” by Sister Margaret Carney, OSF.
– Explore other Franciscan Spirit episodes focused on dialogue and peacemaking like “The Sultan and Saint Francis” with Father Michael Calabria, OFM; “Three Principles to Heal Division” with Chloé Valdary; or “Saint Clare’s Leadership in a Time of Division” with Sister Margaret Carney, OSF.
– Read Sara Marks’ January 2024 editorial in St. Anthony Messenger, “Dialogue over Division.”
– Read Stephen Copeland’s July/August 2024 St. Anthony Messenger cover story, “Building Peace in a Nation Divided,” or his recent piece, “Choosing Relationship Over Ideology: A Franciscan Approach.”
