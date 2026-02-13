What does it mean to live a life of true dialogue—not just talking, but deeply listening to the world, to other traditions, and even to unexpected voices like Bad Bunny? In this rich, free-flowing conversation, Father Cyprian Consiglio, OSB Cam., a Camaldolese Benedictine monk, musician, and current Secretary General of Monastic Interreligious Dialogue in Rome, discusses themes from his new book, Epiphanies of Nature and Grace: Twelve Meditations from a Life in Dialogue. Father Cyprian explores:

How a chance encounter with Bede Griffiths decades ago sparked a lifelong journey into universal wisdom and interreligious encounter.

Why real dialogue isn’t two monologues crossing, but a humble openness to receive truth, beauty, and goodness wherever they appear—from ancient Taoist texts to modern pop spectacles.

A theology of the Word (Logos) that bridges Christianity with other traditions, seeing manifestations of the divine in nature, culture, consciousness, and even the evolving spectrum of the human psyche.

How grace builds on (but never destroys) nature, challenging rigid monocultures in religion, politics, and identity.

The urgent call today: evolving our consciousness through contemplative practice to heal divisions, embrace diversity, and return to the sources so we can move forward together.

Show Notes for A Life in Dialogue: Listening, Common Ground, and Bad Bunny

– Order Father Cyprian’s new book A Life in Dialogue: Epiphanies of Nature and Grace.

– Explore Father Cyprian’s other works like Rediscovering the Divine and The God Who Gave You Birth.

– Listen to Father Cyprian’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, or YouTube.

– Read Gaudium et spes, Vatican II’s landmark Pastoral Constitution.

– Read “‘Fratelli Tutti’: Truth in Dialogue” by Sister Margaret Carney, OSF.

– Explore other Franciscan Spirit episodes focused on dialogue and peacemaking like “The Sultan and Saint Francis” with Father Michael Calabria, OFM; “Three Principles to Heal Division” with Chloé Valdary; or “Saint Clare’s Leadership in a Time of Division” with Sister Margaret Carney, OSF.

– Read Sara Marks’ January 2024 editorial in St. Anthony Messenger, “Dialogue over Division.”

– Read Stephen Copeland’s July/August 2024 St. Anthony Messenger cover story, “Building Peace in a Nation Divided,” or his recent piece, “Choosing Relationship Over Ideology: A Franciscan Approach.”



