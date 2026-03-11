A wonderful example of healing, of integrative movement, in my opinion, was Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at last month’s Super Bowl. He could have gone all kinds of different directions with his performance, especially when it was announced there would be an alternative halftime show. He could have punched back. He could have belittled those who were coming after him. He could have slipped into the same exclusive game that creates echo chambers and divides, not unites. Instead, he did one of the most American things he could have done.

E pluribus, unum, “out of many, one.” It is only through the passage of diversity that we awaken to our inherent union and spiritual connection to one another. That’s the American ideal. His message was unitive, inclusive, contagiously joyful, celebratory. He told a story. He invited all onto the dance floor.

—from Franciscan Media’s Off the Page

with host Stephen Copeland, featuring Cyprian Consiglio, OSB Cam.