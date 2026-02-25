Franciscan Media
God’s Work in Us

woman standing in front of a vending machine

There is nothing wrong with asking for something in prayer, as this names for God the desires of our hearts. But sometimes in a culture that is so focused on results, this can also bleed into our prayer lives, leading us to treat God like a genie. 

Let yourself pray without asking God for “something that I want.” As the Father told Jesus in John 17:10: “Everything of mine is yours and everything of yours is mine.” Might this also be true of us, whom Christ lives within? 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Let Us Pray: Presence and Surrender
by Stephen Copeland

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
