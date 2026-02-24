Let Us Rebuild

In John 13:34, it reads: “I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one another.” Hate, as I have come to understand these past 10 or so years, doesn’t build; it obliterates. It doesn’t bind us; it tears us down. And once hatred finds a crack in our broken hearts, it will build a home there. But we cannot allow that to happen.

Moving forward in this new reality, I draw peace (and, if I may, a bit of fire) from something St. Francis said to his early band of brothers: “He who has persevered to the end will be saved.” Challenge accepted.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “A Time to Rebuild“

by Susan Hines-Brigger, Christopher Heffron, and Daniel Imwalle