Focus on the Middle

There is a quote from one of my favorite movies—Hope Floats—that I often find myself returning to. It seems to sum up this whole concept of beginnings and endings very well. It states: “Beginnings are usually scary, endings are usually sad, but it is the middle that counts the most.”

That is so very true. The majority of our lives are spent in the middle. It is there, between all the endings and beginnings we encounter, that we should bask in the blessings of life.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Faith and Family: Beginnings and Endings“

by Susan Hines-Brigger