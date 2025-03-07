Minute Meditations

Conversion Is Never Easy

hands peaceful in worship with a sunrise in the background

Imagine the logistics and the dangers St. Francis and his companion navigated to bring his message of peace—especially to a man from another culture. Today, allegiance is defined by your political party. People won’t cross an aisle for solidarity let alone an ocean for peace-building. 

What is needed for deliverance is conversion, and that theory resonates with Pope Francis. “Avoiding evil and learning to do good: this is the rule of conversion,” he said in 2017. “[Conversion] is a journey. It’s a journey of avoiding and of learning.” Conversion isn’t easy. For it to take root there should be an internal struggle, a shift in our foundation. St. Francis understood that. Our pope continues to push the agenda of peace and understanding. But it is up to us to make it happen.

What’s stopping us?

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “I’d Like to Say: We Need to Stop ‘Othering’
by Christopher Heffron

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles