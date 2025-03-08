Minute Meditations

Silence Gives

man sitting by water in silence

Be patient with silence. It gives a little, and then it gives more if we do not abuse the initial silence. It is like floating in water; once we stop fighting it, we float even better. Leave the silence open-ended. Do not try to settle the dust. Do not rush to resolve the inner conflict. Do not seek a glib, quick answer, but leave all things for a while in the silent space. Do not rush to judgment. That is what it really means that God alone is the judge (see James 4:12). Inner silence frees us from the burden of thinking that our judgment is needed or important. Real silence moves us from knowing things to perceiving a presence that has a reality in itself. Could that be God? There is then a mutuality between each of us and all things.

—from the book Silent Compassion: Finding God in Contemplation 
by Richard Rohr, OFM

New call-to-action

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles