Christlike Parenting

To parent with the fruits of the spirit with unconditional love, patience, gentleness, and self-control is to parent biblically. To lay down our power, to refuse to use harsh punishments for every mistake, to refuse to exert our strength to cause physical pain to the child, to refuse to shame and isolate, and to refuse to treat the child as a piece of clay that can be molded however we desire is to model our parenting after the humility and vulnerability of Christ. I do believe that gentle parenting is not just biblical, but Christlike.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “A New Perspective on Christian Parenting“

by Carie Moore