Minute Meditations

Healing the Wounded

hands holding a stone heart with the word hope carved in it

We all know that the three cornerstones of the Christian message are faith, hope, and charity. I have heard many sermons on faith and charity, but few on hope. Hope, in many ways, may be the greatest need we have as we struggle to live in an increasingly troubled world. I’ve come to see that my own work involves helping people find it. Without hope, there is little motivation to face wounds, to heal, and to make changes.

Quite simply, the message is, “If I can heal, so can you.” What wounded healers then do is to help each sufferer find within himself or herself the seed of healing. I cannot heal anyone. But I believe within each of us is everything we need to heal. We just don’t always believe that. God didn’t just dump us into this world with a pat on the back and a wish of “Good luck!” Rather, God, knowing how challenging life can be, equipped us with everything we need to cope and to grow. Most of us stumble along the way and lose sight of this. But take heart: God is with us always.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Wounded Healers
by Richard B. Patterson, PhD

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Copyright Terms 

Recent Articles