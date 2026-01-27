I know many of us feel disjointed right now, unsure of how we will ever feel whole as a nation again or engage in peaceful, fruitful dialogue. But Pope Francis’ letter is part of the wake-up call that we need. When we appeal to each other’s dignity, we start building something beautiful: solidarity. And when we lean into solidarity, we might just find our primitive fear of those unlike us replaced by the feelings that welled up in St. Francis when he embraced the leper: deep and abiding love and compassion. May we meet each other in that same sacred space.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Shared Dignity Leads to Solidarity“

by Daniel Imwalle