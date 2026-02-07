Accept the Mystery

God has made known that he loves us as his own children. And God desires that we live as members of his family and come to him with our needs. Just as children don’t understand all of the reasons for their parents’ decisions, it’s equally difficult for us not knowing why God does what he does with our prayers.

“How inscrutable are his judgments and how unsearchable his ways!” (Romans 11:33). Yet, being the curious children of God that we are, we naturally ask, “Why?”

Will God answer my prayer? I’m still not sure. But I trust that God knows better than I do and will respond accordingly. The challenge is to accept the great mystery that will inevitably be wrapped up in his answer.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “From Illness to Healing, Anguish to Redemption“

by Robert G. Schroeder






