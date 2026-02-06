Miracles Unfold

It is no coincidence that, by opening up our own hearts and asking our community of believers to join us, we began to witness the power of prayer. This living body of Christ, most of whom I’ll never meet, lifted up in prayer our newborn grandson and his family—and in doing so, reminded me in a tangible way of God, who is with us in all things, but especially and always in our suffering.

And that’s precisely when we had the eyes to see the miracles unfolding daily.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Let Us Pray: God Is with Us in Our Suffering“

by María Ruiz Scaperlanda