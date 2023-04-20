Our Blog

Sharing the Word for April 20, 2023

Thursday of the Second Week of Easter

April 20, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 5:27-33

The apostles are again before the Sanhedrin. Its orders to the apostles are the same: “Stop preaching about Jesus!” The apostles’ response is the same: “We can’t stop preaching about Jesus.” They’re at an impasse, except now the apostles are more direct with the Jewish leaders: “You had him killed.” The sentiments of the Sanhedrin are more direct, too. They want to kill the apostles. That seems to be the only way out of the impasse.

Sometimes it’s hard to deal with Jesus. He demands so much from his followers. He allows so little room for maneuvering for his enemies. Yet if Jesus is Lord he has the right to demand whatever he sees fit from friends or enemies. Does Jesus make demands on me?

Pause+Pray-1400-signup-7
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content