A Franciscan Path to Purpose

St. Francis of Assisi famously prayed, “Who are you, my God, and who am I?” Greg Cellini found himself praying a similar prayer after almost three decades of working and climbing within the pharmaceutical industry. That’s when everything changed. He began the process of entering religious life. His journey is one that invites each of us to contemplate the source of our dreams and desires and consider who we are at the core of our identity. The timing of this conversation, just after the Feast Day of St. Francis and at the start of Franciscan Month, invites each of us to consider our own callings and dare to pray the prayer St. Francis prayed.

Brother Greg Cellini, OSF, is a Franciscan Brother of Brooklyn. His primary ministry is at St. Francis College where he has served as an adjunct professor as well as director of the Office of Mission, Ministry, and Interfaith dialogue. He is the host of “Thank God For Monday,” a weekly radio talk show about the workplace. He is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University’s advanced certificate in Franciscan Studies. He also earned degrees at Rutgers Graduate School of Management and Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business. He is the author of Transform Yourself – Transform the World: A Franciscan View of Career.

Show Notes

– Let’s celebrate Franciscan Month together!

– Order Cellini’s book, Transform Yourself – Transform the World: A Franciscan View of Career.

– Read Cellini’s recent article in St. Anthony Messenger about peace-building, “It’s Time to Act Like St. Francis.”

– Listen to Cellini’s weekly radio show, “Thank God For Monday.”

🔊 Listen on Spotify

🔊 Listen on Apple Podcasts