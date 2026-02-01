Wisdom from ‘The Good Sisters’

Reflect
Wisdom from retired Sisters of Charity to new students at my university: “Start your day by being grateful.” “Remember God is always with you.” “Be open to surprises.” “Make friends that will last a lifetime.” “Live the Dance of Peace.” “Go play outside.”
Pray
God of blessings,
thank you for the wisdom
that comes from a life
lived in humility, simplicity and charity.
Thank you for a perspective gained
from not being afraid to look inward
and the willingness to move outward
in the service of others.
We are grateful for women religious
who live fully, with joy.
Act
Call to mind words of wisdom that have resonated with you over the years. Do you remember who spoke them? If they are alive, send a note of thanks. Are you willing to share their memorable wise words, or one of your own wise morsels, with a younger relative or friend?