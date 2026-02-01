Wisdom from ‘The Good Sisters’

Reflect

Wisdom from retired Sisters of Charity to new students at my university: “Start your day by being grateful.” “Remember God is always with you.” “Be open to surprises.” “Make friends that will last a lifetime.” “Live the Dance of Peace.” “Go play outside.”

Pray

God of blessings,

thank you for the wisdom

that comes from a life

lived in humility, simplicity and charity.

Thank you for a perspective gained

from not being afraid to look inward

and the willingness to move outward

in the service of others.

We are grateful for women religious

who live fully, with joy.

Act

Call to mind words of wisdom that have resonated with you over the years. Do you remember who spoke them? If they are alive, send a note of thanks. Are you willing to share their memorable wise words, or one of your own wise morsels, with a younger relative or friend?