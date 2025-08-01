The Lens of Gratitude

Pause + Pray

Reflect

Gratitude focuses the lens through which we view life on abundance, not scarcity. Unsurprisingly, that increases our sense of well-being, offsetting anxiety and depression.

Pray

Psalm 103 says,
“God fills your life
with good things.”
List those now.
Begin the prayer with:
“Thank you God for…”
End with: And this is
only the beginning.
Thanks for all the things
I’ve forgotten to mention.”
Amen.

Act

Instead of the usual grace before or after meals which can become a rote repetition, invite each person at the table to name one happening that day that he or she appreciates. For instance, “Pizza for dinner!” “Rain we really needed.” “A burst of energy to finish a project.” “A text from an old friend.” 

