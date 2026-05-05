Franciscan Media
Minute Meditations

Prayer for Broken Hearts

Man standing doing nothing | Photo by Tim Marshall on Unsplash

It’s often when we feel at our lowest that grace encircles us. It is we who get in the way of it, but God knows are steps before we make them. God understands our hearts: when they are broken and when they are whole. It’s always good to pause for gratitude.

Take a moment to clear your mind. Close your eyes and draw all focus to your breath. Say this quiet prayer of thanks…

To God who made me…
Make me whole again.

To God who loves me…
Lovingly guide me home.

To God who heals…
Mend my broken heart.

—by Christopher Heffron
Franciscan Media

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Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.