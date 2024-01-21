Reflecting Divinity

“Everything exposed to the light itself becomes light,” says Ephesians 5:13.

In prayer, we merely keep returning the divine gaze, and we become its reflection, almost in spite of ourselves (2 Corinthians 3:18). The word prayer has often been trivialized by making it into a way of getting what we want. But I use prayer as the umbrella word for any interior journeys or practices that allow you to experience faith, hope, and love within yourself. It is not a technique for getting things, a pious exercise that somehow makes God happy, or a requirement for entry into heaven. It is much more like practicing heaven now.

—from the book Yes, And… Daily Meditations

by Richard Rohr