The True Spirit of Generosity

We often think of generosity in terms of financial giving or material possessions. But living in a true spirit of generosity calls us to be generous with our thoughts, assumptions, interpretations, and acts of service.

Holy One, it is tempting to only practice generosity
in ways that come most naturally to me.
Prod me gently, O Lord,
to become more generous
where I might otherwise close myself off,
remain unwilling to change,
or tune out the needs of others.
In your own divine generosity, Lord,
expand me to become more than I am today.
Amen.

Pause and think of an area of generosity in which you can grow. Make a plan for how to put that growth into practice starting today.

