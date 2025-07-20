The Beauty of Ordinary Time

Reflect

It’s easy to chase after mountaintop moments—big conversions, deep retreats, life-changing revelations. But most of life happens on the plains, in the quiet repetition of ordinary days. And it’s there, too, that grace shows up. Sometimes, the miracle is simply getting up and saying yes again.

Pray

God of the everyday,

Help me to find you in the ordinary.

In dishes and deadlines, in laughter and laundry.

Let me not miss your whisper

because I’m waiting for a shout.

Act

Choose one everyday task today—washing a cup, folding a shirt, answering an email—and offer it to God as a prayer of gratitude and love.