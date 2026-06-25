Supporting Mental Health

Reflect

Each time someone speaks out about his or her struggles with mental health, this disease—yes, it is a disease—comes out into the light a little bit more. We still have a long way to go before it gets the attention and treatment needed, but at least we are moving forward.

Pray

Lord, there are so many of our brothers and sisters who are struggling

and feeling as if they have no one to turn to.

Unfortunately, sometimes they see no other answer than to end the pain

by taking their own lives.

Help them remember that not only are they a beloved child of yours

and you are always by their side,

but there is also help available to them as they travel through dark times.

Act

Call a friend and just listen. Focus more on what they have to say than what you want to say. You may be exactly what that person needs at that time.