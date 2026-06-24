Franciscan Media
Pause+Pray

Let’s Count Our Blessings

hand writing a note onto a piece of paper.

Reflect

God sends us blessings throughout the day, though we don’t always recognize them. In order to cultivate a gracious heart, let us first pray for our hearts to be opened.

Pray

Dear God,
your blessings
take many shapes,
but I do not always
welcome them.
In the busyness of the day,
give me eyes to see
the beauty around me
and a heart that
is open to its graces.
Let me share those blessings
with those around me.
Amen.

Act

At the close of day today, write down three blessings that lifted your spirits. Offer up this prayer again in thanks to the generous God who provided them.

Prayer resources | Franciscan Media
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Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.