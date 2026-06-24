Let’s Count Our Blessings

Reflect

God sends us blessings throughout the day, though we don’t always recognize them. In order to cultivate a gracious heart, let us first pray for our hearts to be opened.

Pray

Dear God,

your blessings

take many shapes,

but I do not always

welcome them.

In the busyness of the day,

give me eyes to see

the beauty around me

and a heart that

is open to its graces.

Let me share those blessings

with those around me.

Amen.

Act

At the close of day today, write down three blessings that lifted your spirits. Offer up this prayer again in thanks to the generous God who provided them.