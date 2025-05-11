One of Jesus’ Hardest Lessons

Reflect

There are many words and teachings of Jesus that make people uncomfortable, the times where your insides feel stretchy and squirmy. No matter how hard it feels, Jesus never asks something of us that he first did not model to us. In St. Luke’s Gospel, Jesus says: “But to you who hear I say, love your enemies, do good to those who hate you.” What does that even look like right now in 2025?

Pray

Loving Companion,

The path of following you is not an easy one.

Even the simplest of your teachings rouse the human spirit

to challenge us in the depths of souls.

Show me truly what it means to love my enemies and do good to them,

especially amid the divisive times we are living in.

I want to live and follow your teachings with greater authenticity,

even when it makes me uncomfortable. Amen.

Act

Find time for some daily silence each day over the next week. Ask the spirit of divine wisdom, living in you: What does it look like for me in my daily life to embody and live these words of Jesus? In my family, my job, with people whom I disagree, even the ones I cannot stand. What might Jesus be calling you to in a new way?