Always Say ‘I Love You’

It’s time to leave now and pick up my grandson from pre-school. Maybe lunch will be his favorite—chicken nuggets and French fries—or maybe I’ll manage to give him a healthy sandwich on whole-grain bread with a side of strawberries. This afternoon might have a bit too much screen time, but it’s certain that there will be stories read. We’ll share hugs and kisses. There will be play time (definitely) and cleanup time (maybe).

And throughout this messy, sweet, chaotic, precious time we have together, we’ll tell each other the best thing, the only thing that really matters: “I love you.”

—from St. Anthony Messenger’s “Faith and Family: A Parental Gut Check“

by Sandy Howison