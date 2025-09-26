Loving Ourselves

Reflect

We all have times in our lives when we get down on ourselves. It might be about the way we look, something we did or said, or what we see as personal weaknesses. But those things do not define who we are. We are so much more than that.

Pray

Lord,

Help us remember

that we are made

in your image and

are, therefore,

absolutely perfect,

just as we are.

Amen.

Act

Think of three things about yourself that make you proud. Either write them down or look in a mirror and recite them to yourself. Make this a regular practice.