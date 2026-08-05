In Search of Serenity

Reflect

Each time I pray the words of the Serenity Prayer, I am reminded of how I am not in control of my life or the people and situations around me. All that we have control of is ourselves and our reactions.

Pray

Dear God, teach me that serenity is not about having life

go the way I want, but learning radical acceptance in all things.

Show me what it means to let go of control and how I want things.

Teach me to get out of the way, so your love and life

can be made more manifest in my life.

Show me what it means to surrender myself and my plans

to your will for me.

Amen.

Act

Are there situations or people in my life I am trying to control? Ask Jesus what he has to say about this.