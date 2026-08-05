In Search of Serenity

Reflect
Each time I pray the words of the Serenity Prayer, I am reminded of how I am not in control of my life or the people and situations around me. All that we have control of is ourselves and our reactions.
Pray
Dear God, teach me that serenity is not about having life
go the way I want, but learning radical acceptance in all things.
Show me what it means to let go of control and how I want things.
Teach me to get out of the way, so your love and life
can be made more manifest in my life.
Show me what it means to surrender myself and my plans
to your will for me.
Amen.
Act
Are there situations or people in my life I am trying to control? Ask Jesus what he has to say about this.