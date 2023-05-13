Pause + Pray

Love, Even More

scattered photo prints

Reflect

Today enjoy a few extra moments of thinking about those you are closest to, and how grateful you are for them. 

Pray

Thank you God, for the people in my life.
Help me open my heart to them
even wider than it already is.
Help me be so present to them
that I feel my heart beating as we speak. 
No matter how much love I feel,
I turn to you to show me–
like your abundant love for us–
let me give my loved ones even more.  

Act 

Is there someone in your life who could use hearing an extra “I love you” spoken today?

