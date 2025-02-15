Let My Children Go

Reflect

When Moses went before the Pharaoh, he proclaimed the words God had spoken to him, “Let my people go!” The heartbeat of God was for the freedom and protection of his children. In 2024, that call still exists as more than 49 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery through forced labor, debt bondage, forced marriages, and human trafficking. Today, we pray and recommit ourselves to work for the freedom for all of God’s children.

Pray

Loving God,

Just as you helped Moses and Aaron as they boldly spoke to the Pharaoh

on behalf of the Hebrew slaves,

inspire us so that we might use our voices, dollars, and advocacy

to speak up for modern-day slaves in our local communities and around the globe.

Help us to steward our resources well for the freedom and protection

of those who are most vulnerable.

Amen.

Act

Educate yourself today a bit more on the continual fight for the freedom of slaves around our globe. How might you be able to advocate and support efforts in your local community?