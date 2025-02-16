Pause + Pray

Let Your Light Lead

person walking through a field holding a lantern

Reflect

Have you ever gotten lost? I mean completely and utterly disoriented and directionless. I know I have—both in the physical and the spiritual realms. In prayer, I’ve noticed that I’m often seeking God’s nudge toward a kind of true north of the soul. We can’t plug in an address or GPS coordinates as we walk the path of prayer. But God’s goodness and grace are always drawing us forth, the way ahead lit by love.

Pray

God of Infinite and Brilliant Light,
Despite the constant glow of your love,
My view of the world and others is so often obscured.
It’s less that I can’t see—more like that I can’t see well.
In this prayer, and in any moment when I need to be reminded of your light,
May I allow myself to hesitate, to linger, to let go.
Amen.

Act

Take a walk or a drive and purposely get a little lost. Make sure to build in some free time and have your phone on you, in case you really need to find your way! What did you discover about the experience? Consider journaling about how feeling lost relates to your spiritual life.

