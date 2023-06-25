Pause + Pray

Helpers Along the Way

Reflect

St. Teresa of Avila wrote that Christ has no hands on earth but ours.  Do you think of your hands as being Christ’s? 

Pray 

Thank you for all the people
who have encouraged me
in my life.
Some are still alongside me on the path,
and others joined me for a short while,
but impacted my life with their generosity
and kindness.
May I celebrate all those who helped me,
all who were your hands. 

Act 

Is there someone in your life who has helped you that you might not have thanked yet? Write them a note, or text them–let them know their efforts have made the world a better place.

