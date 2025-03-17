Pause + Pray

Giving Myself as Alms

group of people wearing volunteer t-shirts

Reflect

When we think of giving alms for Lent, we generally think of giving money. But giving of ourselves can be another way to share.

Pray

Lord,
Help me give myself to the people you put in my path today.
Help me give an encouraging word to a neighbor who frustrates me,
a smile to a stranger who looks troubled,
or help to a coworker even when I would rather pursue my own plans.
Help me give more of myself than usual today, even if it hurts.
After all, that’s what you did for me on the cross.
Amen.

Act

Giving money can sometimes be easier than giving our time or attention. Do at least one nonfinancial kindness for another person today.

