Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Reflect

The Sacred Heart of Jesus isn’t just a symbol—it’s the real, beating center of divine love. It’s a heart that breaks with ours, laughs with us, and never grows cold. St. Francis had a deep devotion to the love of Christ crucified—love poured out, not held back. The Sacred Heart is a reminder that God’s love is not an idea. It’s flesh and blood. It’s personal.

Pray

Sacred Heart of Jesus,

burning with love for me,

I place my trust in you.

Let your heart shape mine.

Make me tender, brave, and open to love in return—

especially where it’s hardest.

Act

Offer a small act of love today that costs you something—your time, your attention, your comfort. Let it be a sign that your heart is learning from his.