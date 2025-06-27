Pause + Pray

Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

bird eating food out of a hand.

Reflect

The Sacred Heart of Jesus isn’t just a symbol—it’s the real, beating center of divine love. It’s a heart that breaks with ours, laughs with us, and never grows cold. St. Francis had a deep devotion to the love of Christ crucified—love poured out, not held back. The Sacred Heart is a reminder that God’s love is not an idea. It’s flesh and blood. It’s personal.

Pray

Sacred Heart of Jesus,
burning with love for me,
I place my trust in you.
Let your heart shape mine.
Make me tender, brave, and open to love in return—
especially where it’s hardest.

Act

Offer a small act of love today that costs you something—your time, your attention, your comfort. Let it be a sign that your heart is learning from his.

