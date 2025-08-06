Facing Rough Days

Reflect

Some mornings you wake up dreading the day ahead. Whether it’s the thought of an unpleasant confrontation, a physically demanding task, or just low energy from an over-stressed life, sometimes it’s hard to get going.

Pray

Dear God, be with me today in all I think, say, and do.

Give my hands the strength and skill I need.

Give my heart the love and compassion I need.

Give my head the wisdom and knowledge I need.

Help me accomplish whatever lies ahead of me

and remind me throughout the day that you are there.

Amen.

Act

Picture God with you in the difficult part of your day, helping it to go smoothly.