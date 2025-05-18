Pause + Pray

Do You Want to Be Healed?

hand holding beautiful flowers

Reflect

Jesus asked a man with paralysis, “Do you want to be healed?” (Jn 5:1–8) Jesus asks the same question of us in our personal and public lives. Do you want to be happy? Do you want to fulfill your dreams? Do you want to make a difference for the good in our troubled times? What will our answer be? Jesus is here to take our hand and walk with us to a future with hope, love, and healing.

Pray

Healer of our every wound,
You come to us offering wholeness
And new life.
Give us strength and courage to say yes
To you healing love and follow you
In the path of healing ourselves and the world. 
Amen.

Act

Healing involves the journey inward and outward, of caring for ourselves and caring for others. What do you need to do experience greater wholeness? What one small step will liberate the healing energy within you? What small act can bring greater well-being to those around us? The world is healed one act at a time.

