Can You Let Go . . . of Lent?

Reflect

We’ve just passed through a long and, at times, trying holy season of Lent, rich with spiritual potential, but it can come at a cost. As challenging as this time can be, however, there’s almost a twinge of sadness as the season passes into the rearview mirror. Yes, the joy of Easter is here, and, of course, we should lean into the spirit of the season we’re now beginning. But the fear can be that we will lose some or all of the spiritual steam we seemed to be gaining during Lent. Let’s pray to carry the wisdom we gained in Lent over to Easter, and for the joy we experience in this season to be grounded in the spiritual work we undertook for the past 40 days.

Pray

Resurrected Christ,

As our tears dry from Good Friday and Holy Saturday,

And the sun shines with a new light on Easter Sunday,

Help me to let go of the season of letting go,

But not what I’ve learned about myself, my neighbor, and you.

You have shown us just how dynamic this world is,

the dramatic juxtaposition of light and dark, life and death: Lent into Easter.

Amen.

Act

Write down three things that made an impact on you during Lent. Now, write down three things you hope for during the Easter season. Are there any connections or similarities between your Lent list and your Easter list? How does one relate to the other?