Pause + Pray

Hiding from Jesus

Reflect

We don’t hear anything about Peter from the time he denies Jesus until he runs to the empty tomb. What was he doing for those three days? Was he hiding from the Lord because he felt guilty? Could he have been watching the crucifixion from afar, ashamed to come close to Jesus?

Pray

Dear Jesus,
Sometimes my shame and guilt make me want to hide from you.
But there is nowhere I can go that you don’t see me.
You love me, and you wait for me. Were you waiting for Peter?
He could have come to you and knelt at the foot of the cross,
and even in your pain, you would have forgiven him.
I have the same opportunity to come to you in the Sacrament of Reconciliation,
to kneel before you and receive your forgiveness.
I can look at the cross and know that, even though my sins put you there,
you forgive me whenever I ask.
Amen.

Act

Go to the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

