The Incredible Procession

hiker resting his hand on a cross

Reflect

Good Friday is the most holy of days: The Veneration of the Cross is stark and sorrowful, yet so full of pure adoration from ordinary people. No matter where we are in the liturgical year, we can keep in our hearts the images from Holy Week to renew us. Today, reflect on the feelings and insights you have had on Good Friday.

Pray

Jesus,
Let us remember all year long the mystical, holy beauty of your people
lining up to greet the cross, so tenderly.
The intimacy of witnessing so many touching the cross with fingertips or lips.
Kiss after kiss.
Then turning, humbled heads bowed.
Today, like all days, no matter the season, we seek you as we walk.
Let us take our steps toward your love—each step, everywhere.

Act

How can you touch the cross today? Do you have a special crucifix in your home or perhaps the cross on your rosary? Spend some time with it, feeling love, finding peace.

