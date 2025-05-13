Pause + Pray

Are You Talking to Me, Lord?

man lifting his arms and head and talking to the sky

Reflect

We’ve all had those days where nothing goes right. We don’t hear the alarm; we can’t find the keys; we forget to take the grocery list with us to the store. As the day goes on, we sink deeper and deeper into our bad moods. But what if instead of seeing these experiences as troubles, we see them as opportunities to listen to God?

Pray

Dear God,
Are you trying to tell me something in the frustrations of my day?
Is my missed alarm a sign I need more rest?
Are the forgotten list and missing car keys your way of pointing out
That I have too many distractions in my life?
Sometimes, it feels like the whole world is off-kilter,
but maybe that’s you trying to get my attention.

Act

The next time you have a frustrating or annoying experience, reframe it to see what God might be saying through it.

