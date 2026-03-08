Worship God Alone

Francis knew that idolatry was the key sin in the Old Testament. Sometimes it expressed itself through the worship of statues made of wood, stone or metal. More often, however, it involved the worship of something less than God as though it were God: money, economic resources, political power, an out-of-control nationalism, or anything else to which we can become addicted. These temptations are still with us.

If you listed the three most important values in your life and then shared them with the people closest to you, would any of them be surprised when they compared your list to their experience of you? Identify one positive action you can take today to express your deepest values.

—from the book Peace and Good: Through the Year with Francis of Assisi

by Pat McCloskey, OFM