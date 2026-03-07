St. Teresa of Avila: Prayer Coach

St. Teresa’s prayer life did culminate in the “spiritual rain” of mystical union with Christ. Evidence of her celestial transports is present throughout her writings. She sometimes interrupted everything to converse with Jesus in the eloquent language of prayer. Yet she remained remarkably down-to-earth for a woman who experienced divine rapture on a regular basis. At her more advanced stages of spiritual life, Teresa’s union with Jesus was so profound that she was aware of his presence in her soul every minute.

This is why she thought nothing of pausing to speak with him every now and again. By sharing these intimate moments in her writings, St.Teresa has left us a beautiful testimony to the fruits of loving Jesus with the whole soul.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “St. Teresa of Avila on Prayer“

by Gina Loehr